Keystone Financial Group Purchases New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $378.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.71. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.