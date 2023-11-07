Keystone Financial Group Purchases New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company
In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DE
Deere & Company Stock Performance
Shares of DE opened at $378.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.71. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 15.96%.
Deere & Company Profile
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- You won’t believe what Buffett’s latest investments reveal
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Church & Dwight is a wealth builder for buy-and-hold investors
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 3 payroll companies get clocked, but 1 looks cheap
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.