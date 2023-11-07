Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Given New C$200.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

KXS opened at C$148.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 353.55, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$129.13 and a 1-year high of C$191.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$150.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$168.90.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$142.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$140.73 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 2.8882412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

