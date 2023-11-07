Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 13,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 10,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

