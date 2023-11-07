Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) is Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,182 shares during the quarter. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises about 4.9% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 111.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KNX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.2 %

KNX stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 51,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,964,003. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average of $54.43. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.