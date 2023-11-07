Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $526.55 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. 1,344,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,602. Kosmos Energy has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,684,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $146,451,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,048,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,401,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679,471 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 268.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,197,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $22,560,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $9.40 to $9.80 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.11.

Read Our Latest Report on KOS

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.