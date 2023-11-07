Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.31. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $132.68.

Insider Transactions at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $3,180,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 717,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,771,000 after acquiring an additional 37,766 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,391,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 4.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after buying an additional 27,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KRYS. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

