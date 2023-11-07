Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Issues Earnings Results

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $103.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.31. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $132.68.
In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $3,180,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,599,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,466,979.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on KRYS. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.
Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.
