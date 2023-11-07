Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.40, but opened at $15.30. Kymera Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 99,077 shares.

Specifically, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 216,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, with a total value of $2,518,965.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,552,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,708,841.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KYMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $85.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 11.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $892.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.54.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Further Reading

