Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 37.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Lam Research by 12.6% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,052.6% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 11.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 411,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,108,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $639.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $635.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $623.34. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $726.53. The company has a market capitalization of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.