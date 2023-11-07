Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.12.

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $49.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.19. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the casino operator to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

