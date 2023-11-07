Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) is Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Lennar comprises about 2.2% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Lennar by 494.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.99. The company had a trading volume of 162,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $76.79 and a 1-year high of $133.24. The company has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.50 and a 200-day moving average of $116.60.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.41.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lennar

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,599 shares of company stock valued at $301,984. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.