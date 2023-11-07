Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Cut by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 551.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 75,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 935,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,288,000 after purchasing an additional 934,746 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $61,173,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth about $39,991,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $998,385.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $121,496.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,386 shares in the company, valued at $13,796,843.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.06 per share, for a total transaction of $100,909.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,385.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,599 shares of company stock valued at $301,984. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lennar from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Lennar Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $76.79 and a 12 month high of $133.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.