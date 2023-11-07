Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $3.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Raymond Debbane acquired 148,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $153,284.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,340,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,072.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 667,126 shares of company stock worth $746,553 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,318 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after buying an additional 1,240,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1,605.3% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 356,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 335,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 210.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 493,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 334,142 shares during the period.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

