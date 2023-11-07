Lincoln National Corp Boosts Stake in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CID – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 3.35% of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the second quarter worth about $239,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CID opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $32.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th.

The VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market stocks outside the US, screened for positive earnings and high dividend yield, and weighted inversely by volatility. CID was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

