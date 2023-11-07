Lincoln National Corp Buys 126,000 Shares of Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 210.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,973 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management cut shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.60.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

