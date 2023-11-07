Lincoln National Corp Buys Shares of 20,418 AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.30% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Get AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF alerts:

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JULW opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 12-month low of $26.33 and a 12-month high of $30.30. The firm has a market cap of $202.96 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.28.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.