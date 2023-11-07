Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total transaction of $77,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at $517,672.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total transaction of $77,612.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,672.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $4,105,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $384.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $312.64 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.33.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

