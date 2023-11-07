Lincoln National Corp Has $550,000 Stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 36.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $448.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.21.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

