Lincoln National Corp Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $15,965,500,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 1.35.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Gerson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,819.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $40,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,109 shares in the company, valued at $205,819.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,750 shares of company stock worth $176,923. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FSK shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

