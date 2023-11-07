Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Stock Performance

IDHQ stock opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $175.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.