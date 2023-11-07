Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,588 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $66.69 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.15 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

