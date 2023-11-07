Lincoln National Corp Purchases 92 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDS opened at $446.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $436.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.57. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $377.89 and a 52 week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total transaction of $613,865.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

