Lincoln National Corp Sells 236 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,763,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,370,000 after purchasing an additional 51,487 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $637.44 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $469.61 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $251.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $608.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $661.22.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $759.60.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

