Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 89.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Linde were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 35,747.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of Linde stock opened at $392.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $379.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.75. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $302.17 and a twelve month high of $395.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Linde

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.