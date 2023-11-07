Lindenwold Advisors INC Buys New Shares in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the third quarter valued at $101,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Helios Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

Helios Technologies Price Performance

Helios Technologies stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.09 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $57.86.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $227.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

About Helios Technologies

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.