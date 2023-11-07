Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $251,000 Stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lowered its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 63,606 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $6,846,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,245,000 after buying an additional 10,909 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,821.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares in the company, valued at $36,968,821.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 18,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $1,147,664.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,340,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,946,524.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock worth $7,749,881. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SEI Investments from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

