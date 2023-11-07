Lindenwold Advisors INC Has $302,000 Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Lindenwold Advisors INC lessened its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,177 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% in the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $145.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.23. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.31 and a 12-month high of $166.02.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 12.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.