Lindenwold Advisors INC Invests $231,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Lindenwold Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Neogen by 6.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $24.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEOG shares. StockNews.com lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Neogen news, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Naemura acquired 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $334,100 and sold 6,359 shares valued at $109,708. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

