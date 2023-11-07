Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 1,345 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Lindenwold Advisors INC cut its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCH. TheStreet cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

Shares of PCH stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.95. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.95.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

