Lindenwold Advisors INC Sells 275 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Lindenwold Advisors INC trimmed its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,729 shares of the software’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the software’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 3.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the software’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 695,143 shares of the software’s stock valued at $52,720,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Altair Engineering by 84.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the software’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altair Engineering by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,164 shares of the software’s stock valued at $19,200,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Altair Engineering

In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $624,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,471,329.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $326,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $624,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,329.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,850 in the last 90 days. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altair Engineering Stock Up 1.8 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $66.90 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.68 and a 1 year high of $78.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Profile

(Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.