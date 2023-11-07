Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,740 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 497,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 44,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 15,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.78) to GBX 62 ($0.77) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.86) to GBX 68 ($0.84) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

