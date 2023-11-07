LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP trimmed its holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,572 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 925.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,189 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 49.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 192.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 56,476 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 79.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 46,867 shares during the period. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LSB Industries Price Performance
LSB Industries stock opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.39.
LSB Industries Profile
LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.
