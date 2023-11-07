Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,098,543,000 after acquiring an additional 45,145,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,775,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,831,920,000 after purchasing an additional 323,518 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,781,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,809,672,000 after purchasing an additional 353,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $407.95 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $419.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $388.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $11,220,381.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $328.00 to $366.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

