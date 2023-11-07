Luna Innovations (LUNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Luna Innovations has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Luna Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.12. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $206.23 million, a P/E ratio of -121.58 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 12.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Luna Innovations by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,433 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Luna Innovations by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Luna Innovations by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUNA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

