M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,013 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $14,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MHO. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in M/I Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on M/I Homes from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $93.35 on Tuesday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $101.62. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.55.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

