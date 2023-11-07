Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Price Target Lowered to C$35.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MFI. CIBC lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maple Leaf Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.86.

Shares of TSE MFI opened at C$25.59 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods has a twelve month low of C$18.85 and a twelve month high of C$31.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.69%.

In other news, Director Katherine Newell Lemon sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.88, for a total transaction of C$104,563.55. Insiders own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

