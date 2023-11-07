Marchex (MCHX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marchex Price Performance

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. Marchex has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marchex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marchex by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Marchex by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

