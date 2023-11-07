Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $78.93 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 418,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,084,000 after buying an additional 125,926 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 508,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,131,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

