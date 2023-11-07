Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 4,006 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 makes up approximately 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $659,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 123.9% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Down 2.1 %

PSX stock opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.30.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,248 shares of company stock valued at $22,182,915 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.