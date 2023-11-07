Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.2% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.
Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 8.6 %
Shares of APD stock opened at $266.39 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.89 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.
