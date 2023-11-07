Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $274.36 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $206.66 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The company has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.