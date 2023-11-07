Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $11.55 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 303,575 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $193.68 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $237.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.83 and a 200-day moving average of $213.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

