Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.36 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,650 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC increased its position in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $110.89 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

