Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $7.01 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 55.8% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $166.89 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

