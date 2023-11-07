Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $8.05 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $103.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

