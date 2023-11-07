Mattern Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer cut Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.7 %

Tractor Supply stock opened at $197.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

