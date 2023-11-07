Mattern Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,399 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,316 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,764,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,464,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.43.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

