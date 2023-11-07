Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $2.50. The stock had previously closed at $2.12, but opened at $2.21. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Matterport shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 1,552,128 shares changing hands.
MTTR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Insider Transactions at Matterport
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matterport
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Matterport by 15.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 274,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 37,469 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,041,000,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Matterport by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,916,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 265,054 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Matterport by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 118,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 53,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Matterport by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 65,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.
Matterport Stock Up 19.3 %
The company has a market cap of $763.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 39.63% and a negative net margin of 146.13%. The company had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.
