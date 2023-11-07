Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) & SOS (NYSE:SOS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) and SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mawson Infrastructure Group and SOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mawson Infrastructure Group $63.40 million 0.17 -$52.76 million N/A N/A SOS $217.08 million 5.44 -$229.45 million N/A N/A

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and SOS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mawson Infrastructure Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of SOS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mawson Infrastructure Group and SOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mawson Infrastructure Group -106.86% -93.63% -50.89% SOS N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOS has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc., a digital infrastructure provider, operates in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States and Australia. It owns and operates modular data centers. The company is based in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

About SOS

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. The company is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

