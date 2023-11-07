McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect McEwen Mining to post earnings of C($1.07) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.99) by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.57 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 91.26% and a negative return on equity of 31.35%.

Shares of MUX opened at C$9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$438.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.37. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of C$4.90 and a twelve month high of C$13.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.08.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

