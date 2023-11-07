Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,654 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 169.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 307.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

RF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. 455,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,808,473. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

